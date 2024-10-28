UK MoD extends Army training programme with Saab

Saab has received a £20 million (US$26 million) amendment to an instrumented live training (ILT-D) contract originally signed with the UK MoD in April 2024 to allow for British Army training in Oman.

The amendment will deliver equipment and training support services for British Army training in Oman and deliveries will take place over the next 14 months.

The solution will operate as part of the MoD’s existing Tactical Engagement Simulation capability.

Saab technicians will also provide training services to ensure availability and performance at all stages. In addition to this, Saab will manage the Exercise Control environment including the captured data to support objective measurement of the training.

Andy Fraser, group managing director of Saab UK, said the “contract will enable seamless cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman and other key international allies and partners”.

The ILT-D contract replaces the previous Direct Fire Weapon Effect Simulator contract. ILT-D supports high fidelity systems that use a blend of laser and geometric pairing technology to simulate direct and indirect fire effects.

This capability provides objective feedback which is used to inform the After Action Review process and validate training.

ILT-D is designed to ensure that the British Army has access to a training capability ahead of the Collective Training Transformation Programme also referred to as Army Collective Training System.