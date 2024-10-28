UK MoD extends Army training programme with Saab
Saab has received a £20 million (US$26 million) amendment to an instrumented live training (ILT-D) contract originally signed with the UK MoD in April 2024 to allow for British Army training in Oman.
The amendment will deliver equipment and training support services for British Army training in Oman and deliveries will take place over the next 14 months.
The solution will operate as part of the MoD’s existing Tactical Engagement Simulation capability.
Saab technicians will also provide training services to ensure availability and performance at all stages. In addition to this, Saab will manage the Exercise Control environment including the captured data to support objective measurement of the training.
Andy Fraser, group managing director of Saab UK, said the “contract will enable seamless cooperation with the Royal Army of Oman and other key international allies and partners”.
The ILT-D contract replaces the previous Direct Fire Weapon Effect Simulator contract. ILT-D supports high fidelity systems that use a blend of laser and geometric pairing technology to simulate direct and indirect fire effects.
This capability provides objective feedback which is used to inform the After Action Review process and validate training.
ILT-D is designed to ensure that the British Army has access to a training capability ahead of the Collective Training Transformation Programme also referred to as Army Collective Training System.
More from Land Warfare
-
XM30 progress is ‘looking good’ according to US Army project office
The XM30 is one of several vehicle replacement programmes coming down the line for US forces and the most recent effort to replace Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
-
Elbit Systems awarded $200 million contract to supply Iron Beam laser
At AUSA 2024, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems outlined plans for three versions of its Iron Beam air defence system and said it expected to field the largest version next year.
-
Rafael tests on upgraded Trophy APS prove successful
The Israeli manufacturer has upgraded its active protection system to further protect armoured vehicles from attacks from armed drones and loitering weapon systems.
-
Rheinmetall hands over more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
Germany has been a major supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, supplying hundreds of vehicles and hundreds-of-thousands of rounds of artillery.
-
US Army Sentinel A4 radar will be integrated into DC region defence architecture in 2025
Lockheed Martin confirmed that the service would also conduct integration tests with the IBCS and IFPC next year.
-
Lithuania set for Leopards and CV90s following latest order of Boxers
Lithuania, like several countries bordering Russia, has invested heavily in defence since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine. In the past 12 months, Lithuania has ordered GM200 air defence radars, Expal towed mortars and Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) systems.