UK deploys Swedish Archer artillery ahead of future RCH-155 upgrade

The Royal Artillery (RA) had taken delivery of 14 BAE Systems Bofors Archer 155mm/52 cal self-propelled (SP) artillery systems, support vehicles and some 155mm ammunition under a government-to-government deal between Sweden and the UK.

These Archers will be deployed by 14 Regiment RA, based at the Royal School of Artillery, Larkhill, Wiltshire, but will only be sufficient to form two batteries each of six Archers plus two for training and reserve.

The Archers have been fitted with a Kongsberg remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a stabilised 12.7mm machine gun (MG). They will provide an interim capability until the