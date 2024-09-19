Boxer continues swinging with the announcement of three key milestones in the next four months

Soldiers from the 1st Regiment Royal Fusiliers pose with the Boxer before starting conversion training onto the vehicle in January 2025. (Photo: British Army)

The UK’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme appears set for a busy four months of success as the Boxer continues to deliver and be delivered. In an announcement at DVD 2024, the UK Boxer programme is set to see its final prototype vehicle, the first UK-produced serial vehicle, and initial conversion training by the British Army start by January 2025.