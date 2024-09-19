To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Boxer continues swinging with the announcement of three key milestones in the next four months

Boxer continues swinging with the announcement of three key milestones in the next four months

19th September 2024 - 13:52 GMT | by Sam Hart in UTAC Millbrook, UK

RSS

Soldiers from the 1st Regiment Royal Fusiliers pose with the Boxer before starting conversion training onto the vehicle in January 2025. (Photo: British Army)

The UK’s Mechanised Infantry Vehicle programme appears set for a busy four months of success as the Boxer continues to deliver and be delivered. In an announcement at DVD 2024, the UK Boxer programme is set to see its final prototype vehicle, the first UK-produced serial vehicle, and initial conversion training by the British Army start by January 2025.

Ordered in November 2019 and topped up with an additional 100 units in April 2022, the UK’s MIV programme is set to deliver 623 Boxers across various variants at a combined cost of £3.4 billion (US$4.5 billion). Currently reliant on a low-rate German production line out of Munich, serial production has been ramping up in Telford and Stockport as part of a UK plan for production sovereignty.

As one of the leading programmes in British Army procurement, the Boxer has featured extensively at DVD 2024 in UTAC Millbrook this week, with at least eight physical platforms on display across various configurations. Announced

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Sam Hart

Author

Sam Hart

Sam Hart is the Land Analyst for Shephard Media's Defence Insight. Before joining Shephard, Sam …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us