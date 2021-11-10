UGV collaboration blends X-ray detector with glass-free imager

A specially adapted small UGV for EOD was among the innovations on display during the GSOF Symposium in Warsaw last month.

The Łukasiewicz-PIAP industrial research institute exhibited its lightweight Fenix robot fitted with the Xirós X-ray detector from US-based Logos Imaging, for defence and homeland security applications.

‘Xirós is the first glass-free DR [direct radiography] imager introduced to service,’ said Matt Harrington, sales director at Logos Imaging. ‘We replaced glass with plastic material without significant impact to resolution and sensitivity which is 3.5lp/mm [line pairs per millimetre resolution] with 140μm pixel size.’

He added: ‘Using [a] glass-free design, we could …