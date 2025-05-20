To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket

Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket

20th May 2025 - 10:48 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

An artist’s impression of Sceptre in flight. (Image: Tiberius Aerospace)

Tiberius Aerospace has deep roots in the entrepreneurial high-technology Silicon Valley in the US with its owners having established or been involved with major technology companies such as Nest, Veritone, Apple and Google. The owners shifted from this world to that of defence at the outbreak of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

If promises are kept, the Sceptre liquid-fuelled ramjet-powered 155mm artillery rocket from Tiberius Aerospace could be a game changer both in capability and how the rocket is supported, as well as its spiral development programme.

The company was founded by serial high-technology entrepreneurs, chief strategy officer Andy Baynes and CEO Chad Steelberg, who outlined the capability and expectations of Sceptre on 19 May.

Sceptre is described by the company as a 155mm ramjet extended-range precision-guided ballistic munition capable of reaching speeds of Mach 3.5 and altitudes in excess of 65,000ft, which is beyond jamming range. It has a height of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us