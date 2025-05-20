Tiberius Aerospace promises big on capability and accuracy with new artillery rocket
If promises are kept, the Sceptre liquid-fuelled ramjet-powered 155mm artillery rocket from Tiberius Aerospace could be a game changer both in capability and how the rocket is supported, as well as its spiral development programme.
The company was founded by serial high-technology entrepreneurs, chief strategy officer Andy Baynes and CEO Chad Steelberg, who outlined the capability and expectations of Sceptre on 19 May.
Sceptre is described by the company as a 155mm ramjet extended-range precision-guided ballistic munition capable of reaching speeds of Mach 3.5 and altitudes in excess of 65,000ft, which is beyond jamming range. It has a height of
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Prototypes ordered for next generation USMC trucks with electric power a focus
The Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) is slated to replace the existing Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR) fleet, including cargo, dump, wrecker, tractor and re-supply variants which are in use with the USMC. Significantly, the vehicles will include hybrid electric technologies and onboard and export power.
-
Dutch order for up to 1,570 trucks highlights surging demand
The past 12 months has seen billions-of-dollars in logistics, support and supply trucks ordered and delivered. The deals range from a US Army US$1.5 billion contract with Oshkosh, Italy for US$784 million from IDV and Canada’s US$1.8 billion order for Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks to a German order worth US$3.5 billion with Rheinmetall.
-
Germany and UK to work on Deep Precision Strike weapon
The weapon will have a range of more than 2,000km, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.
-
Netherlands bolsters armed forces with Leopard tanks and Puma UAS fleet upgrades
The procurement announcements emphasise the Dutch Ministry of Defence’s response to NATO’s call for heavier combat capabilities for land operations.