The Lego Principle: Falcon Shield, RiwP and the growth of modularity in land defence
There was a time when every land vehicle, every weapon, every sensor was a thing unto itself, often requiring a different part of the same supply chain, or even an entirely different strand of supply altogether. That led to a situation in land defence where supply chains were diffuse and rarely well used, because the likelihood of needing certain bells or particular whistles was often not enough to justify the expenditure of buying them.
Increasingly, however, that time is disappearing. The rise of modularity lets defence units fit as many, or as few, elements of a system together as they
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
GDLS to unveil Mission Command on the Move variant of Stryker at AUSA 2024
The company added improvements to the platform in order to enable it to hide in plain sight.
-
Thai marines induct new 8x8 amphibious vehicles from Chaiseri
Designed specifically for the requirements of the Royal Thai Marine Corps, the domestically built Armoured Wheeled Amphibious Vehicle will be fitted with a Guardian 1.5 remote-controlled weapon station and have a payload capacity of 2.5t.
-
Rheinmetall completes qualification rounds for new kinetic tank ammo
The company was commissioned to provide qualification samples of the new ammunition to the German Defence Forces and the British Army.
-
S-MET competitors outline bids
The US Army’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport Increment II (S-MET II) is a follow-on from S-MET Increment I (S-MET I) and will provide a larger and more capable vehicle.