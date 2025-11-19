The British Army’s Land Mobility Programme – all change but no progress?

Change seems to be the order of the day for the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP). The programme has always been somewhat ephemeral, owing in large part to the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) inability to define specific requirements. This has left observers and companies with only a general outline of what each component should look like. Now it appears that the government, while attempting to clarify the status of the programme, has muddied the waters even further.

Speaking in the House of Commons in October, UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP delivered an update on the