AUSA 2026: Textron shows upgraded Commando Select as it seeks exports beyond Ukraine
Textron Systems Corporation has displayed an upgraded Commando Select 4x4 test vehicle at AUSA 2026 in Washington, DC, as the company looks to secure further export orders beyond its existing contract to supply 65 Mobile Strike Vehicles (MSVs) to Ukraine.
The manufacturer has now started production of the MSVs ordered by Ukraine through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative via Foreign Military Sales from the US Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal. This contract was placed in January 2026 and also includes 12 months of spare parts.
Textron revealed that first deliveries of these vehicles are now expected in early 2027.
The test vehicle on display at the show
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