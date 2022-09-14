Tests begin for first new French SOF patrol vehicles

Since its first missions in 1992, French Special Operations Command has depended on the 1970s-vintage ACMAT VLRA for liaison, reconnaissance and support operations.

While this vehicle proved easy to maintain in conditions such as in Africa and Afghanistan, it has had its day and in 2016, France launched the PLFS heavyweight vehicle programme to replace it with Arquus as main contractor.

An initial Standard 1 design proved unsatisfactory — 25 vehicles were produced as a UOR and saw no active service — so the Arquus team developed the VOS-APP (Special Operations Vehicle – Support) as a PLFS 2 platform that