Teledyne FLIR unveils new imaging module

Teledyne FLIR has released details on a new mid-wave infrared (MWIR) Neutrino ground ISR imaging module for integrators developing ISR systems.

The Neutrino SX8-ISR 35-700 model is ITAR free and has a 1280x1024 resolution and CZ lens and also has multiple connectivity options including Gigabit Ethernet (GigE), camera link, and RS232/422 which are designed to provide faster data transfer and seamless integration into networked systems.

Industry-standard AgileCore imaging electronics interface with Teledyne FLIR AVP (advanced video processor) which powers Prism AI and computational imaging at the edge and is built on the latest Qualcomm QCS8550 to provide detection, classification, and target tracking.

It also operates Prism image signal processing algorithms including super resolution, image fusion, atmospheric turbulence removal, electronic stabilisation, local-contrast enhancement, and noise reduction, to improve data fidelity and more accurate decision support.

The family of Neutrino Ground ISR sensors use a long-life Linear Stirling cooler which the company reports provides a mean-time-to-failure of greater than 27,000 hours. The sensors have fully integrated CZ optics to provide a range of focal length options for improved detection, recognition, and identification performance.