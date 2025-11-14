To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Team LionStrike polishes British Army vehicle offering for Land Mobility Programme

Team LionStrike polishes British Army vehicle offering for Land Mobility Programme

14th November 2025 - 16:49 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in London, UK

RSS

Team LionStrike’s demonstration vehicles at Millbrook Proving Ground. (Photo: Team LionStrike)

Team LionStrike has demonstrated its offering for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme with plans to bid the Chevrolet Silverado and two variants of the platform: the Infantry Squad Vehicle and General Support Utility Platform.

Team LionStrike, a consortium of GM Defense, NP Aerospace and BAE Systems, has provided more detail on its offering for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) requirement of the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) as part of a demonstration on 13 November.

The team is proposing the Chevrolet Silverado, Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) and General Support Utility Platform (GSUP), with the hope that it will have an edge over a one-size-fits-all approach with a single platform.

Notably, all three vehicles currently use left-hand drive, and Shephard understands that converting them to right-hand drive has not been a requirement from the UK Ministry of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us