Team LionStrike polishes British Army vehicle offering for Land Mobility Programme
Team LionStrike, a consortium of GM Defense, NP Aerospace and BAE Systems, has provided more detail on its offering for the Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) requirement of the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) as part of a demonstration on 13 November.
The team is proposing the Chevrolet Silverado, Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) and General Support Utility Platform (GSUP), with the hope that it will have an edge over a one-size-fits-all approach with a single platform.
Notably, all three vehicles currently use left-hand drive, and Shephard understands that converting them to right-hand drive has not been a requirement from the UK Ministry of
