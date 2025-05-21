Australian tanks and Milrem UGVs bound for Ukraine
Milrem Robotics is to supply six THeMIS UGVs to France’s CNIM (Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Méditerranée) Systèmes Industriels to be integrated with route clearance systems. They are to join seven other systems already in service in Ukraine in the same role with 15 THeMIS in total already in service in Ukraine.
Financed by the French government, Route Clearance Unmanned Systems (ROCUS) UGVs will be delivered to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for ground clearance of explosive devices such as mines and unexploded ordnance.
The ROCUS was developed based on the THeMIS platform and includes a route clearance payload
