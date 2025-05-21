To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australian tanks and Milrem UGVs bound for Ukraine

21st May 2025 - 11:51 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Milrem THeMIS UGVs are to be adapted for route clearance operations in Ukraine. (Photo: Milrem Robotics)

Dozens of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia are on their way to Ukraine to fight in the ongoing war, while Milrem is set to supply Ukraine more route clearance Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs).

Milrem Robotics is to supply six THeMIS UGVs to France’s CNIM (Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Méditerranée) Systèmes Industriels to be integrated with route clearance systems. They are to join seven other systems already in service in Ukraine in the same role with 15 THeMIS in total already in service in Ukraine.

Financed by the French government, Route Clearance Unmanned Systems (ROCUS) UGVs will be delivered to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for ground clearance of explosive devices such as mines and unexploded ordnance.

The ROCUS was developed based on the THeMIS platform and includes a route clearance payload

