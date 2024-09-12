Taiwan continues to modernise its army with indigenous products
Taiwan has ratified a record FY2025 defence budget of NT$647 billion ($20.2 billion) in August at a time when the island nation faces an existential threat from Chinese aggression. While some of the money will be steered towards new equipment for the Republic of China Army (ROCA), the budget increase of 7.7% compared to last year was less than a twelfth of what China spends on its military.
After completing operational tests in November 2023, a total of 25,000 T112 5.56mm assault rifles were ordered from the 205th Arsenal earlier this year. All of these 3.5kg weapons should be
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems unveils new large combat UGV
The Autonomous Tactical Light Armour System (ATLAS) 8x8 UGV has been displayed at Australia’s Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition in Melbourne.
-
UK increases Ukraine support
The UK is leading the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) which has already supplied a range of uncrewed systems and other equipment to the Ukraine with the country now committed to the supply of air defence missiles.
-
Rolls-Royce teams up with FFG to improve Wisent 1 and Leopard 1 engines
The two companies will work together to develop a concept to repower the tank vehicle family with mtu 8V199 engines.