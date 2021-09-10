Sweden receives eye protection systems from Revision Military

Czech MoD proceeds with IFV procurement
Experts from the Czech MoD and army will analyse IFV offers from BAE Systems, GDELS and Rheinmetall Landsysteme.
The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has received the first units of Military Protective Eyewear Systems (MPESs) that it ordered in 2020 under a seven-year contract with Revision Military.
According to a press release from Revision, the MPES units were manufactured under rigorous specifications and customisation requirements to suit the needs of the Swedish Armed Forces.
MPES comprises ballistic eyewear, low-profile goggles, full-coverage goggles, a universal prescription carrier and ballistic laser protective lenses to protect against a variety of laser hazards.
‘Each product was customized to meet FMV requirements,’ the press release stated.
Revision partnered with CRD Protection, a privately held Swedish company specialising in protective products, to pursue and secure a contract award with the FMV and assist with contract execution.
