Sweden receives eye protection systems from Revision Military

MPES is customised to meet FMV requirements. (Photo: Revision Military)

Military Protective Eyewear Systems were acquired in 2020 under a seven years contract. They were manufactured under rigorous specifications and customization requirements to suit the needs of the Swedish Armed Forces.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has received the first units of Military Protective Eyewear Systems (MPESs) that it ordered in 2020 under a seven-year contract with Revision Military.

According to a press release from Revision, the MPES units were manufactured under rigorous specifications and customisation requirements to suit the needs of the Swedish Armed Forces.

MPES comprises ballistic eyewear, low-profile goggles, full-coverage goggles, a universal prescription carrier and ballistic laser protective lenses to protect against a variety of laser hazards.

‘Each product was customized to meet FMV requirements,’ the press release stated.

Revision partnered with CRD Protection, a privately held Swedish company specialising in protective products, to pursue and secure a contract award with the FMV and assist with contract execution.