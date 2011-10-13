Supacat announces Australian operations

Supacat announced today the operational launch of Supacat in Australia and the launch of Supacat Team Australia, comprising 15 Australian partner companies, to bid, build and deliver the JP2097 Ph 1B (REDFIN) programme for the Australian Defence Material Office (DMO).

Supacat Team Australia is bidding the Special Forces HMT Extenda vehicle, which shares commonality with the Nary HMT fleet, delivered by Supacat to the DMO in 2009. The DMO is expected to announce its vehicle selection by the end of the year.

Supacat will be led by Australian national, Michael Halloran, who will transfer as Managing Director from his current position as Director & General Manager of Supacat's UK operations. Halloran has a strong track record in developing new businesses and extensive industry experience gained with Australian, UK and US prime contractors.

"Supacat will be first and foremost an engineering company, solving problems and developing products focussed on the people that use them, whether they be soldiers, drillers, lifeboat pilots or miners. Secondly, we will be an effective and efficient prime contractor, delivering on time, to cost and to quality", said Hallaron.

Also attending the launch was Nick Jones, Director and Founder of Supacat. Jones commented, "We have built Supacat into a strong business over the past 30 years and we are very excited to be opening our first international office."

To form Supacat Team Australia, Supacat conducted a rigorous down-select process to identify industry partners, who have all agreed MoUs. Supacat Team Australia will work in partnership to deliver the entire program efficiently, on a best value for money basis, within Australia. Supacat has already established its Global Support Solution in Australia in partnership with VEEM Pty Ltd to support vehicles in service with Australian forces and this will be expanded to support the REDFIN Ph 1B fleet.

Supacat Team Australia partners include: Aerostaff, Andrew Engineering, Baker and Provan, Broens Industries, Cablex, Eggler Consulting Engineers, Hallmark Logistics & Engineering, Hofmann Engineering, Marand Precision Engineering, PS Management Consultants, QinetiQ, Tectonica Australia, Unique Solution Partners and VEEM.

"Supacat Team Australia offers the Australian Defence Force an Australian led solution, built, delivered and supported by local industry. The delivery of the REDFIN 1B project will provide an enduring legacy of Australian capability and provide local companies with entry to global supply chains," said Halloran.

Source: Supacat