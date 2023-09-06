To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How to assure secure & resilient tactical communications in the new era

6th September 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Featured Video

Bittium’s handheld and vehicle-mounted Tough SDR radios support game-changing connectivity for real-time situational awareness

This video is brought to you by Bittium

In the new era of strategic peer-to-peer and large-scale combat, Bittium’s tactical communications solutions offer high-performance, scalable, and self-healing networks to support small to large operations. Including the support of deployments featuring several brigades, each of which can be equipped with sensors and effectors which rely upon optimal levels in connectivity.

Tough SDR radios provide the required throughput and networking capabilities for resilient and real-time situational awareness for the mobile battlefield. Seamless IP connectivity from brigade down to company formations is enabled using a variety of waveforms, including ESSOR High Data Rate Waveform (HDRWF) that enables communications between coalition troops. The launch of NATO ratification for ESSOR HDRWF was announced during the NATO LOS CaT meeting in Munich, Germany, in April. Confirmation of ratification is expected by the end of 2023 which will make ESSOR a NATO-recognised waveform under the designation ‘STANAG 5651’.

    Learn more about the unique features of the radios here.

    Bittium’s next-generation solutions for tactical communications are showcased at DSEI - Hall 7, H7-121.

