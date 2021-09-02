Spanish Army buys tracer ammo for target practice

The Spanish Army is buying tracer ammunition for target practice. (Photo: Spanish Army)

Nammo Palencia is providing 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm target practice ammunition.

The Spanish Army has awarded Nammo Palencia an €855,000 ($1 million) contract to acquire 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm Target Practice Tracer (TP-T) ammunition.

The deal was announced on 1 September on the Spanish Government contracts portal.

All the rounds will be delivered to the Ammunition Company 211 (Compañía de Municionamiento “El Vacar”), located in Cordoba (Andalusia region), in a single batch by November 2021.

The original tender notice was issued 11 June. Besides Nammo Palencia, the Spanish Army also invited A.Paukner, Nexter Munition, Nortech, IMI and Northrop Grumman to join the public bidding process.