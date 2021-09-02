Spanish Army buys tracer ammo for target practice

PLA upgrades its heavy 155mm SPH inventory
The PLZ-05 155mm SPH in Chinese army service has received a makeover.
The Spanish Army has awarded Nammo Palencia an €855,000 ($1 million) contract to acquire 9,500 rounds of 30x173mm Target Practice Tracer (TP-T) ammunition.
The deal was announced on 1 September on the Spanish Government contracts portal.
All the rounds will be delivered to the Ammunition Company 211 (Compañía de Municionamiento “El Vacar”), located in Cordoba (Andalusia region), in a single batch by November 2021.
The original tender notice was issued 11 June. Besides Nammo Palencia, the Spanish Army also invited A.Paukner, Nexter Munition, Nortech, IMI and Northrop Grumman to join the public bidding process.
Rostec subsidiaries have developed an up-armoured BMP-3 with the Berezhok combat module; meanwhile, work continues on the BMP-3M Manul.
After years of delays and technical problems, the Russian Ground Forces are finally set to receive the first batch of T-14 Armata MBTs.
The Armoured Vehicles Handbook Issue 11 covers the global armoured vehicles industry and provides a handy reference source for the basic parameters that describe a platform’s performance.
A new variant of the Atmaca missile is in the works, while manufacturer Roketsan is also developing a long-range cruise missile.
Russian armour-piercing tank ammunition has improved but it still lacks the punch of Western rivals.