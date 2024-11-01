Smart Shooter modernises systems and considers integrated solutions

Smart Shooter has announced that it will upgrade its systems and seek integrated solutions to defend ground forces, particularly for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) threats.

The next version of Smart Shooter’s SMASH2000L fire control system will have a new camera, adding around 50m to its effective range, according to Scott Thompson, VP for US operations. The system’s current range is around 200m for small UASs and 350–400m for ground targets. The future model will also be able to move more quickly between ground to drone modes, with the next version set to be released within the next six months.

