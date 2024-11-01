To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Smart Shooter modernises systems and considers integrated solutions

1st November 2024 - 15:08 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

Smart Shooter showed its SMASH2000L fire control system, which has upgrades on the way, at AUSA 2024 last month. (Photo: author)

Israeli company’s fire control system will be upgraded to feature a new camera and an additional 50m in range.

Smart Shooter has announced that it will upgrade its systems and seek integrated solutions to defend ground forces, particularly for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) threats.

The next version of Smart Shooter’s SMASH2000L fire control system will have a new camera, adding around 50m to its effective range, according to Scott Thompson, VP for US operations. The system’s current range is around 200m for small UASs and 350–400m for ground targets. The future model will also be able to move more quickly between ground to drone modes, with the next version set to be released within the next six months.

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

