Slovakia reshapes its plan for new tanks in face of Russian aggression

Slovakia expects to select a new main battle tank fleet in the next 18 months in an effort to replace obsolete T-72 types and recently accepted Leopard 2A4s which have been ageing with limited capability.

Slovak MoD officials speaking at the Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe conference stated the country’s plan was to purchase 100 vehicles and to not upgrade the older tanks currently in service.

The possible replacement tanks have remained under consideration by the Slovak MoD with a deal expected to be signed by the end of 2025.

In 2023, Slovakia received 15 Leopards from Germany as part of