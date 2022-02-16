Singapore Airshow 2022: ST Engineering showcases hybrid Terrex with UGV interoperability

Crewed-uncrewed teaming concepts in land warfare are a focus of the defence cluster of the ST Engineering pavilion at Singapore Airshow 2022, demonstrating that the company is embracing AI and interoperability concepts. On display is a Terrex 2 8x8 IFV serving as a ‘mothership’ for various UGVs.

The Terrex exhibited is fitted with a hybrid electric drive (HED). This provides a number of benefits, such as silent mobility in electric mode during the ‘last-mile’ approach to the target area, increased operational range through improved fuel efficiency, and extended auxiliary power capacity – useful for charging the uncrewed systems it would deploy.

The use of