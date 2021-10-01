Silent Sentinel launches new Rapid Deployment Kit for thermal cameras

Oculus camera equipped with RDK (Photo - Silent Sentinel)

UK company Silent Sentinel has launched its Rapid Deployment Kit (RDK) as a new man-portable system capable of providing fast deployment of cameras from its Oculus and Aeron ranges.

RDK allows for swift set-up of a surveillance position even in remote locations and is suited to maritime, border security and vehicle-mounted installations. It can be deployed in any climate (capable of operating within a temperature range of -30°C to 65°C).

The Kit consists of a Pelican watertight, dustproof and crushproof carry case containing a tripod, an Oculus or Aeron thermal PTZ camera and a laptop.

It takes no more than 20 minutes for one individual to set up. RDK weighs approximately 30kg, and the contents of its case can be split between two individuals and carried to inaccessible locations, making it ideally suited to SAR operations.

RDK has a bank of six 5590-type NATO standard hot-swappable batteries which means that the Aeron camera can provide uninterrupted surveillance for up to 30 hours, or indefinitely when connected to an external power source.

Once deployed, the RDK can be connected with a mesh radio to create an arrayed network of systems capable of providing surveillance and threat detection over a wide area.

It can also be upgraded to include a complete over-the-horizon capability, Silent Sentinel claimed, including remote power control and camera streaming.

RDK was officially unveiled at DSEI 2021 in London following the recent launch of the Jaegar Sonus camera and the Aeron Laser Range Finder.