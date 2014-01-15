SHOT 2014: ADCOR displays individual carbine design

The A-556 ELITE carbine from Adcor Defense is being displayed at the SHOT exhibition in Las Vegas.

The weapon was initially developed for the recently-cancelled US Army Individual Carbine programme. Using company expertise in precision machining, Adcor appled a system approach to the new carbine design.

Adcor’s Tim Tacka told Shephard: ‘It’s a machine with one source of energy that makes it work – which is the explosion that sends the bullet down the barrel.’

Discussing pros and cons for both basic AK-47 series and M-16 series weapons, Tacka said that the company decided to combine the solutions in