SISU 4x4 includes Texelis axles

France-based Texelis is providing T700 axles for the Sisu GTP that is being tested by the Finnish Army to meet its future armoured 4x4 vehicle requirements.

The T700 is a modular driveline for military and commercial vehicles with gross axle weight requirements of up to 7,000kg.

It was designed in partnership with Irish company Timoney, which provides independent suspension technology.

The T700 utilises modular sub-assemblies. As a COTS product it is ‘favourable… from the security of supply point of view’, said Jyri Ahonen, VP of military vehicles at Sisu Auto.

Sisu introduced the 4x4 GTP APC in April 2018 and is marketing the vehicle as a cost-effective replacement for the Pasi APC.

The first GTP prototype was delivered to the Finnish Army in April 2018 for testing. Sisu also offered the GTP to meet a Latvian requirement for an MRAP-type vehicle, but the tender was terminated in 2019.

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