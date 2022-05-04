Seven contenders for Estonian medium-range air defence requirement

Estonia is to put new medium-range air defence systems in service by 2025 with seven contenders in the picture, state broadcaster ERR reported on 3 May.

It added that a formal procurement process will be announced this month by the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (ECDI).

Preparatory work began in 2020 and funding for the procurement of medium-range air defence systems was included in a broader €476 million ($501 million) funding package announced by the Estonian MoD on 24 March.

ECDI must still draw up detailed requirements with a more precise cost estimate before July. According to the ERR report, Estonia requires a solution mainly for anti-aircraft defence but it may also require some form of anti-missile capability.

‘As of today we have been in contact with seven bidders, from several countries,’ said Priit Soosaar, ECDI communications and radar manager.

He did not identify the interested parties but it may be significant that the Kongsberg/Raytheon NASAMS solution was deployed to Estonia for the Saber Strike exercise in March 2022.