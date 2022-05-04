Seven contenders for Estonian medium-range air defence requirement

Thailand seeks local spare parts for Ukrainian-built AFVs
Russia's war with Ukraine is affecting the ability of Thailand to support its Ukrainian built tanks and APCs.
Estonia is to put new medium-range air defence systems in service by 2025 with seven contenders in the picture, state broadcaster ERR reported on 3 May.
It added that a formal procurement process will be announced this month by the Estonian Center for Defense Investment (ECDI).
Preparatory work began in 2020 and funding for the procurement of medium-range air defence systems was included in a broader €476 million ($501 million) funding package announced by the Estonian MoD on 24 March.
ECDI must still draw up detailed requirements with a more precise cost estimate before July. According to the ERR report, Estonia requires a solution mainly for anti-aircraft defence but it may also require some form of anti-missile capability.
‘As of today we have been in contact with seven bidders, from several countries,’ said Priit Soosaar, ECDI communications and radar manager.
He did not identify the interested parties but it may be significant that the Kongsberg/Raytheon NASAMS solution was deployed to Estonia for the Saber Strike exercise in March 2022.
India has long contemplated truck-mounted howitzers, and the army has now set the ball rolling.
DRS and Teledyne FLIR will produce a family of sights for the US Army.
NATO allies Germany and the Netherlands have delivered an extra Patriot SAM battery to Slovakia.
Belgium and Germany have concluded the operational testing and acceptance campaign of the Mikron NVG under their joint Night Vision Capability (NVC) procurement effort.
Nexter announces its first direct contract from Senegal.