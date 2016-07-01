To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sentinel II sees light of day in Tasmania

1st July 2016 - 01:00 GMT | by Mike Yeo in Melbourne

Elbit Land Systems Australia (ELSA) recently unveiled its Sentinel II combat reconnaissance vehicle being offered for Australia’s Land 400 Phase 2 programme. 

Together with partners ST Kinetics and the Elphinstone Group, ELSA introduced the Sentinel II to defence media at Elphinstone’s facilities in Burnie, Tasmania.

The Sentinel II marries a beefed-up ST Kinetics Terrex 2 8x8 vehicle with Elbit’s MT30 turret. The vehicle was flown from Singapore in preparation for Land 400 Phase 2’s risk mitigation activities (RMA). 

According to Iain Watt, ELSA’s Land 400 business development manager, the Sentinel II is fitted with an uprated Caterpillar C13 engine that

Mike Yeo

Author

Mike Yeo

Mike Yeo is a Shephard correspondent based in Australia.

Read full bio

