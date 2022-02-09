To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Senop to provide night vision systems for CAVS

9th February 2022 - 16:38 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Latvian 6x6 APCs will be equipped with driver night vision systems from Senop under a new framework agreement. (Photo: Latvian MoD)

The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.

Senop has signed a framework agreement with fellow Finnish company Patria to supply driver night vision systems for installation aboard the 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) APC.

‘The agreement includes a purchase order which secures the continuation of already ongoing deliveries of Senop driver’s Night Vision Systems to all Latvian APCs and Finnish pre-series vehicles,’ Senop announced on 9 February.

The framework agreement also enables deliveries to future participants in the CAVS programme.

Senop also recently announced a deal with Saab to provide advanced thermal imaging sights for the Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless anti-tank weapon.

