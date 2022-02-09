Senop to provide night vision systems for CAVS

Indian Army seeks thousands of ballistic helmets
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
Senop has signed a framework agreement with fellow Finnish company Patria to supply driver night vision systems for installation aboard the 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) APC.
‘The agreement includes a purchase order which secures the continuation of already ongoing deliveries of Senop driver’s Night Vision Systems to all Latvian APCs and Finnish pre-series vehicles,’ Senop announced on 9 February.
The framework agreement also enables deliveries to future participants in the CAVS programme.
Senop also recently announced a deal with Saab to provide advanced thermal imaging sights for the Carl-Gustaf M4 shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless anti-tank weapon.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
Recent Russian MoD reports on equipment deliveries in 2021 indicate that Russia continues to lean towards investment in long-range fires, missiles and air defence, at the expense of programmes for traditional conventional land systems.
Slovakia has received four government-to-government offers to meet its IFV modernisation requirements — which of them is the front-runner?
Lockheed Martin is in line to provide $70 million worth of GMLRS equipment and services for Jordan.
Estonia and Latvia are investing almost $800 million over a ten-year period in new logistics, cargo and engineering vehicles.
Pakistan has received its first batch of SH15 155mm howitzers from China.