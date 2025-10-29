To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise

29th October 2025 - 13:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The TiC 2.0 event soldiers with a hands-on opportunity to evaluate the equipment in realistic field scenarios. (Photo: Global Military Products)

Having completed five days of trials with the US Army, the two Scorpion Light mortar systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center training exercises in early November.

The US Army has completed five days of testing and evaluation with Global Military Products’ Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system as part of the army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) 2.0.

The two Scorpion Light systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) training exercises in early November. Under these exercises the system will be transported via Boeing C-17 transport aircraft for air insertion to participate in multiple days of combat scenarios.

Spain’s Milanion New Technologies Global Systems (NTGS) manufactures the system under the name Alakran and the system is in service

