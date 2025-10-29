Scorpion light mortar completes tests with US Army and moves to next exercise

The US Army has completed five days of testing and evaluation with Global Military Products’ Scorpion Light 81mm mobile mortar system as part of the army’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) 2.0.

The two Scorpion Light systems will stay in Hawaii to take part in planned Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) training exercises in early November. Under these exercises the system will be transported via Boeing C-17 transport aircraft for air insertion to participate in multiple days of combat scenarios.

Spain’s Milanion New Technologies Global Systems (NTGS) manufactures the system under the name Alakran and the system is in service