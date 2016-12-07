Saab receives Carl-Gustaf order

Saab will supply its Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon system to an unnamed customer under a contract announced on 5 December.

The company will deliver the latest version of the shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless weapon system under the order. This enhanced version has a round corner feature, compatibility with intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition. It weighs in at under 7kg.

Deliveries are scheduled to take place during 2017.

Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘With the M4 version the customer will have a weapon with the latest technology and with improved ergonomics which will give them an increased tactical flexibility to deal with any situation on the battlefield.’