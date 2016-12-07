Saab receives Carl-Gustaf order
Saab will supply its Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon system to an unnamed customer under a contract announced on 5 December.
The company will deliver the latest version of the shoulder-fired 84mm recoilless weapon system under the order. This enhanced version has a round corner feature, compatibility with intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition. It weighs in at under 7kg.
Deliveries are scheduled to take place during 2017.
Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘With the M4 version the customer will have a weapon with the latest technology and with improved ergonomics which will give them an increased tactical flexibility to deal with any situation on the battlefield.’
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army to power its ground fleet with alternative fuels
The service has been researching hybrid electric systems, fuel efficiency, operational power generation and battery storage, as well as the use of hydrogen and synthetic power sources.
-
Tess Defence signs $2.2 billion deal to provide tracked support vehicles to Spanish Army
The VAC tracked support vehicles will replace the Spanish Army’s aging TOA M-113 Armoured Caterpillar Transport vehicles.
-
How Europe is enhancing AFV survivability to counter new and old threats
A growing number of NATO countries are planning to upgrade their fleets of tracked and wheeled armoured fighting vehicles (AFV) to improve their survivability against emerging battlefield threats.
-
NATO orders RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
The RBS 70 missile was produced to meet the requirements of the Swedish Army’s short-range air defence needs. The missile was the first weapon of its type to employ laser beam-riding guidance instead of the IR homing guidance system.
-
Poland receives first Gladius UAS battery
The Polish-designed and manufactured system comprises two WB Group platforms, the FT-5 UAV, which will be used in an ISR capability and the BSP-U, an unknown platform with visual similarities to the Warmate 2.