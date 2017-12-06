Russian MoD updates on rearmament progress

Russian military units deployed in Abkhazia have received more than 100 pieces of military hardware to date under Russia’s rearmament programme, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 29 November.

The equipment includes T-72B3 tanks, BTR-82AM armoured personal carriers, Argus mobile reconnaissance posts and Leer-2 EW automated systems based on the Tiger ATV.

All vehicles have been equipped with advanced air conditioning systems in order to optimise the operating conditions of onboard electronic devices and systems.

The systems, which have been delivered over a three year period, are used by the units for training and exercises.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

T-72M1 Modernised

BTR-82A/BTR-82AM