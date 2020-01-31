Russian Navy stands up new coastal missile system

The first Bal guided coastal missile system (CMS) has been established with the Russian Navy’s Caspian flotilla, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 30 January.

The Bal missile system will provide defence for naval vessels deployed to the Caspian Sea, as well as land units of the flotilla.

The Bal CMS is mounted on a high-pass MZKT-7930 chassis and armed with anti-ship missiles with a range of several hundred kilometres. The system can fire missiles in bursts of more than 50 at a time, or single launches.

