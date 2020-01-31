To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russian Navy stands up new coastal missile system

31st January 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The first Bal guided coastal missile system (CMS) has been established with the Russian Navy’s Caspian flotilla, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 30 January.

The Bal missile system will provide defence for naval vessels deployed to the Caspian Sea, as well as land units of the flotilla.

The Bal CMS is mounted on a high-pass MZKT-7930 chassis and armed with anti-ship missiles with a range of several hundred kilometres. The system can fire missiles in bursts of more than 50 at a time, or single launches.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

BM-27 Uragan

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us