To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role

Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role

28th August 2023 - 15:36 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Riga

RSS

The ZAK-23E is based on the BTR-82A and an unmanned combat module with two 23mm 2A7M autocannons. (Photo: Alex Orlov)

Russia’s JSC Tulamashzavod and JSC Research Center Elins presented a new ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) at the Army-2023 event near Moscow in mid-August. It is an experimental vehicle that is designed to combine robust and mass-produced components and is capable of firing programmable airburst rounds.

The ZAK-23E was initially unveiled at a closed event in 2022 and made its first public appearance during the 'Engineers of the Future 2023' industrial forum on June 26, 2023, near Tula. According to representatives from Tulamashzavod, the vehicle is currently in the early stages of development.

The system consists of a remote weapon station with two 23mm 2A7M autocannons mounted on a BTR-82A 8x8 armoured vehicle. The targeting system includes a meteorological sensor, a target acquisition radar and a panoramic electro-optic senor developed by JSC Elins. Allegedly, the combat module could also be fitted on other wheeled and tracked chassis.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us