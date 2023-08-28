Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role

The ZAK-23E is based on the BTR-82A and an unmanned combat module with two 23mm 2A7M autocannons. (Photo: Alex Orlov)

Russia’s JSC Tulamashzavod and JSC Research Center Elins presented a new ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG) at the Army-2023 event near Moscow in mid-August. It is an experimental vehicle that is designed to combine robust and mass-produced components and is capable of firing programmable airburst rounds.