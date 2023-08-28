Russia unveils experimental ZAK-23E self-propelled anti-aircraft gun for counter-UAS role
The ZAK-23E was initially unveiled at a closed event in 2022 and made its first public appearance during the 'Engineers of the Future 2023' industrial forum on June 26, 2023, near Tula. According to representatives from Tulamashzavod, the vehicle is currently in the early stages of development.
The system consists of a remote weapon station with two 23mm 2A7M autocannons mounted on a BTR-82A 8x8 armoured vehicle. The targeting system includes a meteorological sensor, a target acquisition radar and a panoramic electro-optic senor developed by JSC Elins. Allegedly, the combat module could also be fitted on other wheeled and tracked chassis.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
K9 Self-Propelled Howitzer : Delivering a Capability Growth Pathway: Now; Next; Future.
At the heart of Hanwha Aerospace’s global success is the innovative way it delivers military capability solutions, with a forward vision around capability sustainment and spiral development
-
BAE Systems to supply more Bradley IFVs under $190 million contract with US Army
BAE Systems has been awarded a contract modification worth over $190 million to produce more Bradley A4 IFVs, enhancing the US Army's Armoured Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT) with increased capability.
-
Russia claims to have developed AI-based aiming system for kamikaze drone
The designer of the Gadfly FPV kamikaze drone claims to have integrated an AI-based aiming system that uses a neural network to identify targets.
-
US Army orders 135 heavy dump trucks from Mack Defense
Mack Defense has won an order for 135 additional M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) for the US Army with the vehicles largely conducting construction and maintenance missions for infrastructure assets, such as airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities and motor pools
-
Lockheed Martin validates designs for Next Generation Interceptor
The next US missile defence interceptor has made continued progress toward production and fielding.
-
UK awards £89 million contract to BAE Systems to enhance battlefield communications
The UK MoD has awarded an £89 million ($113 million) contract to BAE Systems to develop the deployable tactical wide area network (WAN) known as Trinity to provide highly secure battlefield internet capabilities.