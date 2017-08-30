To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Russian MoD orders more Iskander-M

30th August 2017 - 09:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) will receive two further brigade sets of the Iskander-M tactical missile complexes under a $341 million contract announced on 24 August.

Additional sets are being purchased to increase the combat capabilities of the Russian Army. The contract was signed during the Army 2017 International Military Technical Forum.

The missile system is being rolled out across Russia’s military brigades to replace the obsolete Tochka-U system. Russia plans to have the replacement complete across all districts by 2018.

The Russian MoD has also signed a contract for cruise missiles for the Iskander hardware.

