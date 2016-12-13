RTD awarded French VLTP-NP contract

Renault Trucks Defense (RTD) has been awarded the French unprotected light passenger vehicle (VLTP-NP) contract, the company announced on 8 December.

The contract covers the acquisition of 3,700 VLTP-NPs over a four year period starting from 2017.

The vehicle is a militarised variant of a reinforced civilian station wagon with hardened chassis and suspension. RTD will also incorporate operational elements, including weapons and radio, onto the vehicle. RTD will also support the vehicles.

The contract was announced by France’s Minister for Defence at the company’s operational readiness centre in Fourchambault, Nièvre. During the visit the minister was presented with the future special forces heavy vehicles (PLFS), the first 25 of which will be available at the end of December; and the special forces light vehicle, which is still in the design stage.