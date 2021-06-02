Rostec provides SR.3M assault rifles to mystery foreign partner

The 9mm SR.3M modernized small-sized assault rifle is designed to defeat live targets protected with armour. (Rostec)

Rostec subsidiary Rosoboronexport will supply modernised compact 9mm SR.3M assault rifles to an undisclosed foreign partner.

The rifle has been developed at the Central Scientific and Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash), another subsidiary of Rostec.

The modernised version of the SR.3M is designed with a barrel length of 136mm for special SP5 and SP6 9x39mm cartridges with a muzzle velocity of 310m/s.

These specifications make the weapon compact and convenient for close-quarter combat in urban areas, Rostec noted.

The Russian conglomerate added in a 28 May statement: ‘The main feature of the assault rifle is its removable silencer, which allows transforming an assault rifle for short-range combat into a full-fledged sniper rifle in the field, capable of effectively hitting targets at distances of over 300 metres.’

The rifle is designed to engage targets protected with personal body armour, such as Crisat type armour vests, as well as non-armoured vehicles.

A folding foregrip ensures stable holding of the weapon and firing efficiency when delivering fire in short bursts.

The assault rifle weighs 3.2kg with a silencer and 30-round magazine.