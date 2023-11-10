To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Romania cleared for US$2.5 billion Abrams main battle tank order

10th November 2023 - 10:02 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The sale of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Romania has been approved by the US State Department. (Photo: US Army)

The Romanian MoD has approved more than a billion dollars in spending for M1A2 tanks in May 2023 to help the Romanian Army replace its small fleet of Russian-built T-series MBTs.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has inspired another eastern European country to reach for the cheque book as the US State Department approved a request from Romania for 54 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks and associated equipment.

In 2019, Romania began looking at options to replace its T-55, TR-85 and TR-85M1 MBTs. The country’s 2020 defence white paper did not mention any procurement plans despite putting plans being in place to begin phasing out the older vehicles from the mid-2020s.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Romanian MoD approved US$1.1 billion worth of funding for an estimated 54 second-hand US M1A2 Abrams SEPv3s along with accompanying gear and services in May 2023.

The deal has been estimated to be worth US$2.5 billion and will include vehicle support equipment such as 54 M1A1 structures, four M88A2 Hercules combat recovery vehicles, four M1110 joint assault bridges, four M1150 assault breacher vehicles and four heavy assault scissor bridges.

Additionally, the order has included 54 M240C 7.62mm machine guns, M2A1 .50 calibre machine guns, 10 AGT1500 gas turbine engines, 5,940 120mm M1147 high explosive, multipurpose, tracer cartridges, and 4,230 120mm M1002 target practice multipurpose, tracer cartridges.

Other support equipment in the deal included mine rollers, enhanced heavy equipment transporter M1300 tractors with M1302 trailer with B-Kit/Frag Kit and M978A4 heavy expanded mobility tactical truck.

The approval reflected a similar but larger deal in April 2022 when Poland placed a $4.7 billion for 250 Abrams MBTs.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us