Rohde & Schwarz begins delivering combat net radios to German army

Rohde & Schwarz has begun delivery of CNRs for German armed forces (Bundeswehr) following the selection and contract signing in December 2022 and the recent final confirmation of the procurement.

These radios will equip a range of operational platforms and dismounted soldiers in command functions. The company states that a ‘significant number of communications devices have already been delivered’.

The selected CNR is based on the system and waveforms of the Joint Service Interoperable Radio Equipment (SVFuA) developed and introduced for the German armed forces and is already in use in key systems of the land forces.

It includes various interoperable form factors, such as vehicle and handheld radios, fixed stations, backpack radios, and a tactical radio for airborne platforms. It provides secure and jam-resistant networking with the force’s national waveforms in parallel to trans-European interoperability with the ESSOR OC1 waveform.

Alexander Philipp, managing director of Rohde & Schwarz said: ‘This [marks] a major step towards the modernisation and digitalisation of the Bundeswehr, including the contributions [towards] Germany’s commitments to NATO and EU.’