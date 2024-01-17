Rheinmetall wins $380 million contract for Puma IFV ammunition
Rheinmetall has been awarded a €350 million (US$380 million) contract by the German Bundeswehr for the supply of several hundreds of thousands of round of 30mm x 173 DM21 service ammunition for the Puma infantry fighting vehicle. The latest deal marked the third call off of a €576 million deal signed in December 2022. Delivery on the latest contract award will begin this year and continue through to 2027.
A first call-off of DM21 automatic cannon ammunition under the existing framework contract was issued in late 2022 and second a call-off followed in mid-2023 with more expected beyond the most recent one.
The Puma infantry fighting vehicle has been armed with a Rheinmetall MK30-2/ABM, specifically designed to fire airburst ammunition.
Combining a high rate of fire with cutting-edge ammunition technology, the MK30-2/ABM is an uncompromisingly excellent, extremely reliable weapon system, perfect for engaging ground, air and maritime targets.
Rheinmetall produces and supplies two main types of 30mm x 173 service ammunition: the Kinetic Energy Time Fuse (KETF) DM21 (airburst) and the KE DM33 (armour-piercing), as well as the DM58 practice round.
Extremely reliable programming of the KETF DM21 has enabled the Puma to engage larger soft targets and semi-hard area targets. The KE DM33 belongs to the new generation of subcalibre Armour Piercing Fin Stabilised Discarding Sabot – Tracer (APFSDS-T) ammunition.
More from Land Warfare
-
Sweden signs with Saab for MSHORAD
The Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) solution, which was unveiled at DSEI 2017 and comprises the Giraffe 1X, C2 and RBS 70 NG Remote Weapon System (RWS), was developed by Saab to meet the requirement of moving units to identify and counter air threats.
-
Northrop completes Sentinel ICBM chamber tests
As the land element of the US nuclear triad, Sentinel will include a fully integrated launch, flight and infrastructure system with modern C2 features. It is designed to operate into the 2070s as a replacement for the LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental nuclear ballistic missile.
-
Khronos UAS integrated with Mission Master UGV for on-the-move ISR system
Combining Mission Master, a large UGV which is already in service, and Khronos, a tethered drone system unveiled just two months ago, would offer a remote tower observation capability and reconnaissance on the move.
-
Lockheed Martin awarded contract to support rocket system manufacture in Australia
Australia received approval from the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) in 2023 to buy 60 M30A1 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) pods and 40 M31A1 GMLRS Unitary (GMLRS-U) high-explosive (HE) pods.