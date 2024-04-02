Rheinmetall wins $145 million contract for subsystems to replace howitzers sent to Ukraine

Germany’s Rheinmetall will supply components for 22 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers (SPH) to prime contractor KNDS (KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems) as part of an effort to replace Bundeswehr (German Army) weapons which have been sent for service with the Ukraine Army.

The deal will entail a total contract volume of around €135 million (US$145 million) for Rheinmetall of which the first artillery systems will be delivered to the Bundeswehr in mid-2025. Rheinmetall will also supply L52 155mm weapon systems and undercarriages.

As of end-March 2024, the German government said it had supplied 14 PzH 2000 as part of its joint contribution with the Netherlands and 18 as part of a sole contribution.

Germany has also provided second-hand PzH 2000 to Lithuania with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) announcing in March 2022 that it had delivered the last refurbished system.

As well as manufacturing new systems, company subsidiary Rheinmetall Waffe Munition has been developing new 155mm Extended Range Charge (ERC).

Under plans outlined in 2022, the new ERCs can be used with any standard 155mm projectile, as well as the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions velocity-enhanced artillery projectile or BB/rocket-assisted projectiles that extend range to 60km.