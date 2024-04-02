To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Rheinmetall wins $145 million contract for subsystems to replace howitzers sent to Ukraine

Rheinmetall wins $145 million contract for subsystems to replace howitzers sent to Ukraine

2nd April 2024 - 12:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Germany committed to sending PzH 2000 SPH to Ukraine shortly after Russia’s invasion of the East European country. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000) was developed in the mid-1980s to meet a German Army requirement to replace its M109 SPHs and 185 were delivered. Export orders from Greece (24), Italy (70, of which 68 were produced locally) and the Netherlands (57) increased production to more than 330 systems.

Germany’s Rheinmetall will supply components for 22 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers (SPH) to prime contractor KNDS (KMW+NEXTER Defense Systems) as part of an effort to replace Bundeswehr (German Army) weapons which have been sent for service with the Ukraine Army.

The deal will entail a total contract volume of around €135 million (US$145 million) for Rheinmetall of which the first artillery systems will be delivered to the Bundeswehr in mid-2025. Rheinmetall will also supply L52 155mm weapon systems and undercarriages.

As of end-March 2024, the German government said it had supplied 14 PzH 2000 as part of its joint contribution with the Netherlands and 18 as part of a sole contribution.

Germany has also provided second-hand PzH 2000 to Lithuania with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) announcing in March 2022 that it had delivered the last refurbished system.

As well as manufacturing new systems, company subsidiary Rheinmetall Waffe Munition has been developing new 155mm Extended Range Charge (ERC).

Under plans outlined in 2022, the new ERCs can be used with any standard 155mm projectile, as well as the Rheinmetall Denel Munitions velocity-enhanced artillery projectile or BB/rocket-assisted projectiles that extend range to 60km.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

