Rheinmetall to supply another 1,388 vehicles to German Army

6th August 2025 - 11:34 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

Some of the trucks in the order will have protected cabins. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall MAN has already delivered around 7,000 HX military trucks to the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) and the latest contract for 1,388 vehicles will be completed before the end of the year. Germany’s order reflects similar investments in other countries.

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) is to supply the Bundeswehr with more than 1,000 trucks with a total value of around €770m (US$888 million) under a contract announced on 4 October.

The order comprises 963 trucks with swap-body systems, some with protected driver cabins, as well as swap-body flatbeds and tarpaulin-arch superstructures as well as 425 unprotected transport vehicles (UTVs). The latter is in in 4×4 and 8×8 versions.

The UTV orders are call offs from the framework agreement signed in July 2024 which provides for the delivery of up to 6,500 vehicles with a gross value of up to

