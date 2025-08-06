Rheinmetall to supply another 1,388 vehicles to German Army

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles (RMMV) is to supply the Bundeswehr with more than 1,000 trucks with a total value of around €770m (US$888 million) under a contract announced on 4 October.

The order comprises 963 trucks with swap-body systems, some with protected driver cabins, as well as swap-body flatbeds and tarpaulin-arch superstructures as well as 425 unprotected transport vehicles (UTVs). The latter is in in 4×4 and 8×8 versions.

The UTV orders are call offs from the framework agreement signed in July 2024 which provides for the delivery of up to 6,500 vehicles with a gross value of up to