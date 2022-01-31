To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall releases its newest smoke grenade

31st January 2022 - 18:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rheinmetall's Maske family of smoke grenades has received a new addition to its range of available calibres. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall has released its newest Maske smoke grenade suitable for use by any 81mm launcher, including former Warsaw Pact equipment.

Rheinmetall has unveiled the newest addition to its range of Maske smoke/obscurant grenades, the Maske 81mm.

The Maske 81mm is based on a bimodular, bi-spectral ammunition concept. It consists of a fast-acting decoy module that generates intense blooming.

The smoke grenade is paired with a long-lasting concealment module whose visible and IR smoke/obscurant interrupts the enemy’s LoS in both the spectrums mentioned.

As a result, the Maske grenade provides armoured vehicles with effective protection from visual and IR optical aiming devices as well as target sensor heads, laser target illuminators and laser rangefinders.

The Maske 81mm can be launched from any 81mm cal. smoke grenade dispenser, including legacy launchers.

The versatility of the Masker 81mm, its ability to be used by legacy systems, allows it to be used by countries who use heavy fighting vehicles equipped with smoke grenade launchers from the former Warsaw Pact.

