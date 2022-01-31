Rheinmetall releases its newest smoke grenade

Kuwait to receive support for upgraded Abrams
Kuwaiti M1A2K MBTs to gain technical support from General Dynamics.
Rheinmetall has unveiled the newest addition to its range of Maske smoke/obscurant grenades, the Maske 81mm.
The Maske 81mm is based on a bimodular, bi-spectral ammunition concept. It consists of a fast-acting decoy module that generates intense blooming.
The smoke grenade is paired with a long-lasting concealment module whose visible and IR smoke/obscurant interrupts the enemy’s LoS in both the spectrums mentioned.
As a result, the Maske grenade provides armoured vehicles with effective protection from visual and IR optical aiming devices as well as target sensor heads, laser target illuminators and laser rangefinders.
The Maske 81mm can be launched from any 81mm cal. smoke grenade dispenser, including legacy launchers.
The versatility of the Masker 81mm, its ability to be used by legacy systems, allows it to be used by countries who use heavy fighting vehicles equipped with smoke grenade launchers from the former Warsaw Pact.
Russia still seems to prioritise modernisation of its airborne forces, as shown by the latest announcement about the Zavet-D artillery C2 vehicle.
The Belgian military has bought an undisclosed quantity of antitank training ammunition from Dynamit Nobel Defence.
Tyron Runflat has received a large order for its ATR Carbon system, intended for an unknown vehicle platform.
With the goal to develop and demonstrate the ability of autonomous platforms to travel at speeds that maintain pace with crewed vehicles in complex terrain, DARPA will conduct two field experiments this year under the RACER programme.
New Russian 6S19 system has a 25% longer range than in-service grenade launchers, says Rostec.