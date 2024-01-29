Rheinmetall receives order for more than 100 Fuchs 2 armoured vehicle kits
Rheinmetall has received an order worth hundreds of million of euros to supply kits to build a more than 100 Fuchs 2 armoured vehicles for an undisclosed international customer.
The order has consisted of kits for conversion and the supply of spare parts. Delivery of the kits, both for production and conversion, will starts this year and will be completed by 2028.
Rheinmetall stated: “The production facility in the partner country has seen an increase in added value in recent years, as well as investments to ensure high-quality machining, welding and surface treatment.
“This long-standing strategic partnership is entering a new and promising phase, including the potential export of Fuchs 2 vehicles produced in the partner country.”
Around 1,800 Fuchs vehicles have been built to date. A total of eight countries have deployed various versions of the vehicle, which can be used as an armoured personnel carrier, mobile command post, field ambulance or for NBC reconnaissance. Of the eight countries using Fuchs vehicles, three have been using the Fuchs 2.
The German Army has fielded multiple versions of the Fuchs 1 since 1979, deploying more than 100 in Afghanistan and elsewhere. The country’s army has a total of around 940 Fuchs vehicles in its inventory, 272 of which are version 1A8.
The Fuchs 2 model, an improved version of the Fuchs 1, features a larger interior, more powerful engine, updated chassis, improved protection and a digital electrical system.
More from Land Warfare
-
Raytheon high-powered microwave completes testing
The US Air Force’s transportable, standalone high-powered microwave (HPM) Counter-Electronic High-Power Microwave Extended-Range Air Base Defense (CHIMERA) system will play an important role in layered defence.
-
Milrem to supply more vehicles to Ukraine as more customers appear on horizon
Milrem announced one of largest large UGV contracts ever on 24 January and has outlined plans for a new vehicle and new deliveries.
-
Germany commits €1.2 billion to close air defence system
German consortium ARGE NNbS will meet German military requirements for short-range and very short-range air defence under a system which will integrate new and existing air defence assets.
-
Estonia builds up defences by strengthening its CV90 fleet
Estonia has been enhancing its defence capabilities by acquiring and upgrading various armoured vehicles including the CV90 infantry fighting vehicle, the Otokar Arma (6x6) armoured personnel carrier (APC) and the Nurol Makina NMS (4x4) armoured vehicle.