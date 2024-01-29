To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Rheinmetall receives order for more than 100 Fuchs 2 armoured vehicle kits

29th January 2024 - 11:04 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

More than 1,800 Fuchs armoured vehicles have been built. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Based on the Fuchs 1, the new Fuchs 2 vehicle has a more powerful engine, improved mobility, a heavier payload and greater stowage capacity, as well as a central tyre inflation system.

Rheinmetall has received an order worth hundreds of million of euros to supply kits to build a more than 100 Fuchs 2 armoured vehicles for an undisclosed international customer.

The order has consisted of kits for conversion and the supply of spare parts. Delivery of the kits, both for production and conversion, will starts this year and will be completed by 2028.

Rheinmetall stated: “The production facility in the partner country has seen an increase in added value in recent years, as well as investments to ensure high-quality machining, welding and surface treatment.

“This long-standing strategic partnership is entering a new and promising phase, including the potential export of Fuchs 2 vehicles produced in the partner country.”

Around 1,800 Fuchs vehicles have been built to date. A total of eight countries have deployed various versions of the vehicle, which can be used as an armoured personnel carrier, mobile command post, field ambulance or for NBC reconnaissance. Of the eight countries using Fuchs vehicles, three have been using the Fuchs 2.

The German Army has fielded multiple versions of the Fuchs 1 since 1979, deploying more than 100 in Afghanistan and elsewhere. The country’s army has a total of around 940 Fuchs vehicles in its inventory, 272 of which are version 1A8.

The Fuchs 2 model, an improved version of the Fuchs 1, features a larger interior, more powerful engine, updated chassis, improved protection and a digital electrical system.

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

