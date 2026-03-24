Rheinmetall Nordic’s Ragnarok mortar upgrade shows strong integration potential

Rheinmetall Nordic has enhanced the capability of its Ragnarok 120mm smooth bore mortar through the development and testing of the Ragnarok Mortar Mission Module (MMM), which has recently been demonstrated in Norway to representatives of Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

The standalone turntable-mounted Ragnarok 120mm smooth bore mortar had previously been demonstrated integrated into a Boxer 8x8 multi-role armoured vehicle (MRAV) and the Turkish Nurol Ejder Yalçın 4x4 armoured personnel carrier (APC). In both cases, it fired through the open roof hatches.

These were followed by a trailer-mounted Ragnarok system which was successfully tested and towed by a BAE Systems Hägglunds BvS10 all-terrain