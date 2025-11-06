Rheinmetall looks to international partners as its sales grow
Rheinmetall has posted more strong results from its weapon and ammunition and vehicle divisions as it pushes to open new plants and boosts backlog.
In the first nine months of 2025, the company achieved sales of €7.5 billion (US$8.65 billion) compared to €6.3 billion in the same period in 2024, with a backlog of €7.1 billion at 30 September compared to €8 billion at the same point last year.
The company’s weapon and ammunition division achieved sales of €2 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up €460 million or 29.6% on the previous year’s €1.55 billion for the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Levelling up – how autonomous fire control tackles unmanned lethality head-on
As autonomous weapon systems proliferate, it is now essential to use the same core technologies to counteract and neutralise them.
-
UK government argues strife has little impact on steel supply but imports reign
Speaking in the UK Parliament, Defence Minister Luke Pollard said possible changes in the country’s steelmaking industry will have little impact on defence projects; while much of the steel in British vehicles and ships is imported.
-
Norway orders improved NASAMS technology as more countries sign up
The country’s air defence batteries will be equipped with new command posts, wheeled communication nodes and radios. The system itself is in service with more than 14 countries with 13 systems in Ukraine.