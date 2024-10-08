Rheinmetall completes qualification rounds for new kinetic tank ammo
Rheinmetall has completed the development of its latest update of enhanced armour-piercing 120mm enhanced kinetic energy (EKE) ammunition. It had been commissioned by the German Defence Forces and British Army to produce qualification samples, following a contract signed in September 2020 by the Federal Office for the Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support of the Bundeswehr (BAAINBw).
The KE2020Neo x 570mm round is a new armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot (APFSDS) ammunition design, which incorporates a high-strength tungsten penetrator, designed to penetrate the latest protection technologies.
The qualification of this KE2020Neo ammunition also represents part of a wider collaboration between Rheinmetall, Germany and the UK as they work on modernisation and standardisation of tank ammunition across NATO forces.
The 120mm EKE will reportedly be used in the Challenger 3 main battle tank, and supports its modernisation programme, which is currently getting ready to enter service in 2025.
Rheinmetall’s current EKE ammunition also use high-strength tungsten penetrators. The DM63 is used in the REACh-compliant A1 version. The enhanced DM73 is the most advanced iteration, which was introduced in the German Defence Forces for use with the L55A1 smoothbore gun. Its other 120mm smoothbore technology includes the Rh120 – used in the Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams main battle tanks.
