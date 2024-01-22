Rheinmetall BAE Systems wins Challenger 3 modular armour contract in UK

Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) has won a contract to deliver a new modular armour system for the Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank for the British Army.

The contract was awarded to RBSL by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S), a trading entity and joint-defence organisation within the UK Ministry of Defence.

The modular armour, designed by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) and jointly developed with RBSL, will offer increased survivability for the Challenger 3 main battle tank (MBT), according to DE&S. Initial integration trials were held in 2023, with the next step for RBSL being to test, manufacture and integrate the armour onto the MBTs.

Colonel Will Waugh, senior responsible owner for the British Army’s Armour (MBT) Programme, described the development as “another step forward in the delivery of the British Army’s next MBT capability”.

“The conflict in Ukraine has provided a timely reminder of the threat posed by Russia’s MBTs and other weapon systems,” Waugh remarked. “This armour is a world-class sovereign capability that will provide a step change in protecting our soldiers and the survivability of Challenger 3.”

This contract will support up to 58 jobs at facilities in Newcastle and Telford during the initial manufacturing phase.

RBSL managing director Colin McClean noted: “The industrial investment that will be realised as part of this contract will see Telford at the forefront of Armour Development and Manufacture. The investment in this critical capability will deliver for the British Army now and into the future.”