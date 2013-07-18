Raytheon UK expands IED detection capabilities

Raytheon UK has announced the expansion of its counter-improvised explosive device (IED) products, with the launch of a new vehicle-mounted stand-off IED detection and confirmation technology, called Soteria. The system has been developed alongside UK company Laser Optical Engineering.

The Soteria system uses innovative optical processing technology to provide high definition IED detection, confirmation and diagnosing capability, with a very low false alarm rate.



The system works from a significant stand-off distance to determine the shape, size, orientation and exact location of hidden IEDs and associated components. In the manned vehicle configuration, Soteria can confirm and diagnose threats from a safe distance to ensure maximum protection of troops and vehicles.



Crucially, Soteria is completely agnostic to target makeup, giving it the flexibility to be used against future battlefield threats.



The system has undergone comprehensive theatre simulated field trials during which it was able to detect and classify the full array of explosive devices including those with low and zero metal content, which pose the biggest problems for current technologies such as ground penetrating radar.



Bob Delorge, chief executive of Raytheon UK, said: ‘Soteria is a world leading technology that demonstrates the power of innovation that can be harnessed in the UK. The system can be applied to a wide range of scenarios including minefield clearance, which remains a significant menace in various world regions, as well as in other operations such as disaster relief.’