Raytheon announces new thermal sight contracts

CAVS rolls on as Denmark orders 129 vehicles
Denmark signed the Technical Arrangement for the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) in April this year. The order means the country will receive its first vehicle this year.
Raytheon has announced that it has recently received a new contract to deliver its uncooled thermal systems to an unnamed customer. The award brings the total value of similar contracts received by the company over the past twelve months to more than $75 million.
The contracts include orders for Raytheon’s rugged PhantomIRxr binoculars and thermal weapon sights, both designed with the company’s uncooled advanced thermal detector technology. This technology enables forces to detect, recognise and positively identify threats for engagement of targets equally in day or night, in smoke or fog.
The awards also cover the driver's vision enhancer (DVE) systems. Tracked and wheeled vehicles equipped with the DVE provide 24-hour manoeuvring capability, including full vehicle mobility in battlefield fog and haze.
Jeff Miller, vice president of Combat and Sensing Systems for Raytheon Missile Systems, said: ‘Raytheon's uncooled thermal systems give forces a clear advantage: Operating in complete darkness enables the warfighter to use the system in any battlefield condition, increasing survivability and lethality across multiple missions. Our customers expect us to be a long-term partner. We are committed to providing maintenance and spare parts for the next decade and beyond.’
The Soldier-Kit system consists of detector, jammer, tablet and wideband antenna and is being evaluated as part of Project Flytrap 3.0 counter uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) exercise.
Arquus displayed the Drailer uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) integrating the Akeron LP long-range missile at the Techterre technology demonstrator event ahead of trials in September.
The Czech Republic ordered 52 CAmion Equipé d’un Système d’ARtillerie (CAESAR) self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) in 2021 and added another 10 a year later. A cancellation of the programme would impact both the army’s capabilities and local industry which is involved in the manufacture.
Demand for ammunition continues to increase with manufacturing capability growing to match. Sweden have turned to the two supply lines of Rheinmetall and Nammo as part of a Nordic effort to meet demand. The Polish Government has also announced a US$700 million investment to boost manufacture of munitions.
Several US Army vehicle programmes were axed by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s plans to transform the US Army, as outlined in the Letter to the Force: Army Transformation Initiative document. However, the new generation Abrams M1E3 main battle tank (MBT) was singled out for survival. But what will it look like?