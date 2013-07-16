Raytheon announces new thermal sight contracts

Raytheon has announced that it has recently received a new contract to deliver its uncooled thermal systems to an unnamed customer. The award brings the total value of similar contracts received by the company over the past twelve months to more than $75 million.

The contracts include orders for Raytheon’s rugged PhantomIRxr binoculars and thermal weapon sights, both designed with the company’s uncooled advanced thermal detector technology. This technology enables forces to detect, recognise and positively identify threats for engagement of targets equally in day or night, in smoke or fog.



The awards also cover the driver's vision enhancer (DVE) systems. Tracked and wheeled vehicles equipped with the DVE provide 24-hour manoeuvring capability, including full vehicle mobility in battlefield fog and haze.



Jeff Miller, vice president of Combat and Sensing Systems for Raytheon Missile Systems, said: ‘Raytheon's uncooled thermal systems give forces a clear advantage: Operating in complete darkness enables the warfighter to use the system in any battlefield condition, increasing survivability and lethality across multiple missions. Our customers expect us to be a long-term partner. We are committed to providing maintenance and spare parts for the next decade and beyond.’