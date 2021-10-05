Pushing past possible with Textron Systems (sponsored video)

Thales and Rheinmetall team up to support Aussie Land 400 programme
Thales Australia will manufacture components for the Rheinmetall MK 30-2 30mm cannon that will equip the Boxer CRV.
Lithuania's Defence Materiel Agency signed a €19 million contract with Heckler & Koch. Deliveries will take place from 2022 to 2023.
Senop expands its portfolio with two new products thanks to Finnish IFV order.
Following a long process of development, acquisition and trials the US Army is proceeding with full-rate production of its new two-channel software-defined radios that will fully integrate frontline units into the Integrated Tactical Network.
ROSY rapid smoke/obscurant systems to be installed on new German Armed Forces truck fleet.
China shows little sign of slowing the quantity of new equipment for the PLA and for export markets.