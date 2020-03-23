Practika completes initial factory tests with Otaman 6x6
Ukrainian manufacturer Practika has completed the first stage of factory testing for the Otaman 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle, with trials on sandy soil terrain.
Otaman is based on the BTR-60 APC but unlike most Soviet-era armoured vehicles, its engine is located at the front of the vehicle for enhanced crew protection.
The 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle offers full mine protection to STANAG 4569 standard and includes explosion protection against 8kg of explosive materials. Ballistic protection to level STANAG level 2 stops 12.7mm bullets piercing the vehicles outer armour from frontal projection.
At 23t, the Otaman 6x6 can reach speeds of 110km/h and is powered by a 2015 558-hp Deutz TCD diesel engine, according to Ukraine’s Defense Express magazine.
Practika developed the Otoman 6x6 with assistance from the Ukrainian military, and it is expected that the vehicle will be offered for use by the Ukrainian Naval Infantry.
Otoman 6x6 was displayed for the first time in March 2016 at Defexpo in India.
Related Programmes in Defence Insight
Otaman (Ukrainian Marine Corps)
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Land Warfare
-
US Army to receive Oshkosh’s next-gen autonomy-ready trucks by December
The company recently announced a new US$95 million order for the Palletized Load System A2 under the FHTV V agreement.
-
How the US Marine Corps “increased” Marines’ shooting accuracy by 99%
The new small arms training approach includes the use of data and simulation capabilities, as well as more realistic environments.
-
Lockheed nets $4.9 billion US Army contract to build more precision strike missiles
The PrSM missiles, known as Increment 1 weapon systems, will eventually replace the US Army’s Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).
-
US Army to field first human-machine platoon in two years
The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office plans to deploy armoured and infantry platoon configurations around FY2027.
-
Avalon 2025: Hanwha signs engine deal with Penske for Redback IFVs
Penske Australia will also carry out local assembly and testing of Allison X1100 series cross-drive transmission under licence using kits supplied by South Korea's SNT Dynamics.
-
Ovzon trials UGV comms in Arctic conditions
Swedish company showcases Arctic UGV test as it eyes NATO defence market expansion.