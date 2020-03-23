Practika completes initial factory tests with Otaman 6x6

Ukrainian manufacturer Practika has completed the first stage of factory testing for the Otaman 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle, with trials on sandy soil terrain.

Otaman is based on the BTR-60 APC but unlike most Soviet-era armoured vehicles, its engine is located at the front of the vehicle for enhanced crew protection.

The 6x6 armoured fighting vehicle offers full mine protection to STANAG 4569 standard and includes explosion protection against 8kg of explosive materials. Ballistic protection to level STANAG level 2 stops 12.7mm bullets piercing the vehicles outer armour from frontal projection.

At 23t, the Otaman 6x6 can reach speeds of 110km/h and is powered by a 2015 558-hp Deutz TCD diesel engine, according to Ukraine’s Defense Express magazine.

Practika developed the Otoman 6x6 with assistance from the Ukrainian military, and it is expected that the vehicle will be offered for use by the Ukrainian Naval Infantry.

Otoman 6x6 was displayed for the first time in March 2016 at Defexpo in India.

