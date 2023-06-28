To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Polaris adds remote weapon station to MRZR Alpha light vehicle

28th June 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

The MRZR Alpha on display at Modern Day Marine featured a Kongsberg Protector remote weapon station. (Photo: author)

Polaris displayed an MRZR Alpha vehicle fitted with a Kongsberg Protector RS2 remote weapon station (RWS) at the Modern Day Marine (MDM) expo in Washington DC.

A Polaris executive explained to Shephard at MDM that the concept vehicle is meant to demonstrate that the Alpha can serve as a ‘base platform’ to which a customer can add components to expand its capabilities.

Options include equipping it as a mobile C2 centre, with UAV and counter-UAV systems, or as a reconnaissance vehicle with an RWS such as the Protector RS2. 

‘In the case of the US Marines, the Polaris MRZR D and now MRZR Alpha serve as platforms for the service’s mobile counter-UAS system, the Light-Marine Air Defense Integrated System (L-MADIS),’ Polaris explained.

The representative noted that if there is

